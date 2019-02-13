Key hire for Johnston Carmichael follows solid year of M&A work

Scottish accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has bolstered its corporate finance team with a “strategic” hire following work on deals worth more than £320 million last year.

The firm said that Campbell Cummings, a qualified chartered accountant specialising in merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory work, had been appointed as a director in its corporate finance team based in its Glasgow office.

He is said to bring more than 15 years’ experience advising on acquisitions, disposals, buyouts and fundraising.

His appointment will support the continued growth of the division following a busy 2018 and with a “strong” deal pipeline pushing into 2019.

Prior to joining the firm, Cummings worked in M&A roles in both practice and industry, having spent five years working at engineering heavyweight Weir Group, latterly as head of corporate development. He also has 11 years’ experience at a Big Four accountancy firm in both the UK and Canada.

Cummings said: “Corporate finance is one of Johnston Carmichael’s strategic growth areas and I’m proud to become part of a team that covers all of Scotland.”

Mark Houston, managing partner in Johnston Carmichael’s Glasgow office, said: “Campbell is a well-known and respected figure in Scotland’s corporate finance industry. His appointment further strengthens the firm’s market leading corporate finance offering. The team completed a range of significant deals last year and has recorded a strong first half year.

“There is an abundance of opportunities in the market that will allow us to continue this success story and I’m confident we will continue to add more talent to our already impressive team in the year ahead.”