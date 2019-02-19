Key appointments for fast-growing accountancy firm AAB

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB), the accountancy and business advisory firm, has made a senior appointment as it continues to expand its activites in Scotland and beyond.

Gill Pryde, who has been with the Aberdeen-based firm for 23 years and a partner for 20 of them, has been promoted to senior partner.

She will play a key role in supporting AAB’s managing partner Graeme Allan across offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and London.

Meanwhile, partners Derek Mitchell, James Pirrie and Neil Dinnes have been appointed to the Partner in Charge (PiC) Group, which leads the firm’s operational management and strategic direction.

The firm has a number of goals that include doubling revenues to £40 million by 2022 and creating 100 additional jobs in its recently opened Edinburgh Office, as well as continuing to expand into London and wider international markets.

Allan said: “I am confident that all of these appointments will not only provide the support required for the next stage of our firm’s development but will also continue to positively impact our clients.”