Kettle Collective to build on bumper order book

Kettle Collective, the Edinburgh-based architecture company, is seeking to build on its largest ever order book as it looks forward to the completion of key international projects in the coming year.

The architecture studio has achieved a record project pipeline in 2018, securing new clients across the Middle East, China and Malta and launching a second Middle East office in Oman in July.

This year work will begin at Glasgow’s River Clyde Crossing bridge, the largest opening cable-stay road bridge in the world, as well as significant projects at Port Sultan Qaboos in Oman and the Roberto Cavalli hotel in Dubai Marina.

Design principal Tony Kettle, who heads up the firm, expects building work at some of the company’s key international projects, which include the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Solar Innovation Centre in the UAE, to finish in the next 12 months.

The DEWA building, based on the principles of divine geometry in Islamic art, will be at the centre of the largest photovoltaic solar power facility in the Middle East.

Kettle also anticipates completion on Europe’s tallest building, St Petersburg’s Lakhta Centre, which he designed while working at RMJM Architects and has continued to play a role in since forming Kettle Collective.

Kettle, who is perhaps best known for designing the Falkirk Wheel, said: “Looking at our order book, the year ahead is already shaping up to be a busy one with significant projects completing and others beginning.

“Lakhta, the River Clyde Crossing, Port Sultan Qaboos and the Dubai developments are all unique and significant projects, they have been designed to enhance their respective areas with a modern approach that recognises the surrounding culture and history.

“We are working on designs for masterplans and buildings all over the globe and have a number in the pipeline. Our work covers projects of all sizes and many of our clients come to us looking for bespoke designs that address specific issues.”

Kettle Collective, which also a Dubai office, formed in 2012 with a focus on high performance, energy efficient designs.