Joint venture Doqaru targets opportunities with aligned approach

Two Aberdeen-based firms have joined together to create a business growth specialist forecasting six-figure revenues in the coming year.

Sarah Downs and Yekemi Otaru have merged their individual operations, Sarah Downs Ltd and Yo! Marketing, to form Doqaru, a new venture offering strategic marketing and business development support to energy and technology companies.

Doqaru, based at The Silver Fin Building in Aberdeen’s city centre, plans to recruit staff in the coming months. It will fully launch its new website in early 2019.

The firm, whose founders have worked together on projects over the past 18 months, announced it has a “strong client portfolio” and intends to continue relationships with associate companies to add value for clients at all stages of their business journey.

Otaru said: “There’s a real opportunity to bring an aligned approach to establishing and growing technology-related companies. Sarah understands the importance of strong relationships in generating long-term business. Along with my technical background and experience in marketing strategy and content marketing, we can support our clients’ online presence and drive offline conversations.”

Downs added: “After working together on an associate basis for the past 18 months, it’s exciting to be officially working together to establish and scale up Doqaru.”