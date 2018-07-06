Joined-up thinking for new jobs company

An Aberdeen recruitment business has been launched that promises to offer a “more joined-up approach” to hiring talent.

Engage Talent Partners is touting its “exclusive partnership model” as the way forward in finding the best fit for clients and job candidates alike.

The firm has already secured projects in its home city, Edinburgh, Great Yarmouth and London.

Founder and recruitment director Scott Leonard, who was previously associate director with Aberdeen Appointments Agency (AAA), said: “The offering is different. Our business model ensures we focus on fully engaging with both clients and candidates. Our approach ensures we don’t engage in a race to send CVs to clients.

“Following consultation with our clients we agree timescales that allow us to execute a full search process. It’s a measured, structured approach to find the best person with the right skills for the role.”

The firm said it was looking to engage with small, medium and large businesses with its exclusive approach. Target industries include oil and gas, manufacturing, food and drink, finance and IT.

The business sources mid to senior level management, sales, operations, engineering and business support staff.

Leonard added: “Our model, as opposed to the contingency option, is a far more positive and sustainable way to recruit and leads to long-lasting, trusted relationships and continued success for a company’s recruitment strategy.”