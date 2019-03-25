Johnston Carmichael lifts financial services team

Scottish accountancy and business advisory firm Johnston Carmichael has unveiled a new partner as it seeks to expand its capability in the financial services industry.

The firm has recruited Ewen Fleming, former partner and leader of the financial services practice at Grant Thornton, to enhance the division which led the high profile review of ten proposed Royal Bank of Scotland branch closures last year.

Fleming began his career at RBS, occupying roles in the risk, strategy, and distribution and operations divisions, and later moved to Santander UK to establish its premium banking business.

His appointment is part of an “ambitious plan” to expand Johnston Carmichael’s range of services.

Chief executive Sandy Manson said: “We are delighted to be welcoming someone of Ewen’s experience and stature to Johnston Carmichael where he will play a very significant role in developing our financial services offering.”