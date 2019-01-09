Johnston Carmichael hails capital gains

Business advisory and accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael has expanded its Edinburgh premises enabling it to boost headcount, having experienced double-digit fee growth in the capital.

The firm has signed up to an extra 1,400 square feet of office space at 5 Melville Street, taking its overall office footprint in Edinburgh to close to 15,000 sq ft as the Edinburgh team reported 13 per cent year-on-year fee growth in the last financial year.

Over the past five years, Johnston Carmichael’s Edinburgh office has recorded overall fee growth of just under two-thirds.

The firm flagged “significant” investment in new hires, with office headcount in the past financial year having increased by 11 per cent to 140 staff, bolstered by a number of new service heads. Johnston Carmichael’s Edinburgh office opened in 2002 with 12 people,

Furthermore, its Central Belt corporate finance team had a “particularly busy” 12 months, having been involved in 29 deals with a value of about £300 million during the course of the last financial year.

Johnston Carmichael has also set up a dedicated Brexit team under the guidance of Susie Walker, the firm’s head of tax, and will invest further in strategic hires.

Mark Stewart, managing partner of the business’ Edinburgh office, said: “There will be economic headwinds for businesses in the coming months, but I’m confident there is an abundance of opportunities in the market to ensure our Edinburgh success story continues.”