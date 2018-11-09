Jobs in pipeline at new Danfoss Scottish plant

Danish multi-national Danfoss has begun work on a new manufacturing plant outside Edinburgh which is likely to lead to the creation of dozens of jobs.

Last month, Danfoss took a majority stake in hydraulic specialist Artemis Intelligent Power and said it planned to construct a new multi-million-pound facility, which is being built alongside Artemis’s existing Loanhead base.

The new 1,500 square metre plant will manufacture high-tech digital hydraulic pumps and motors for off-road vehicles such as excavators and wheel loaders – utilising Artemis’ “digital displacement technology”, which could reduce vehicle emissions by more than half.

The project will create more than 30 skilled jobs initially, and Danfoss predicts the export-led business could be worth £100 million annually within a decade, with up to 200 further jobs possible.

The team was set to officially break ground on the site today using an excavator fitted with a digital displacement pump.

Eric Bretey, director, digital displacement, at Danfoss, who heads up the Danfoss Scotland business, said: “Our first goal is for Artemis technology to be a key component in the $3.5 billion off-highway vehicle hydraulic machinery market.

“Vehicle manufacturers are asking for reliable, cost-effective solutions to reduce environmental impact and increase productivity, and digital displacement technology will provide just that.

“We estimate the emissions reduction of each digital displacement excavator will be the equivalent to taking 18 diesel family cars off the road. It is a technology which increases efficiency, reduces cost and pays for itself very quickly.”

Earlier this year, a consortium comprising Danfoss and Artemis secured £11 million from the Advanced Propulsion Centre UK to help develop digital displacement technology, alongside Bathgate-based Robbie Fluid Engineering.