Jobs bonanza results from Gateway’s support work

More than 100,000 jobs have been created over the past decade by companies supported by Business Gateway, figures today revealed.

Since local authorities took on delivery in 2008, there have been 108,904 jobs created as a result of the support provided.

For the year ending this March, the number of new businesses set up with support from Business Gateway totalled 9,129, with almost half (47 per cent) being led by women.

Steven Heddle, chair of the Business Gateway board, said: “Since control of the Business Gateway service passed from Scottish Enterprise to local authorities in 2008, 99,004 new businesses have been created which in turn have created many thousands of new jobs.”

Hugh Lightbody, chief officer, Business Gateway national unit, added: “Over the last ten years the Business Gateway service has responded positively in response to specific local needs and unprecedented economic conditions.”

Cabinet Secretary Keith Brown said: “Business Gateway continues to play a crucial role in Scotland’s public enterprise support system.

“The numbers of individuals supported, businesses brought into existence and jobs created due to the commitment of advisors in local offices across Scotland throughout this past year and over the last decade deserves recognition.”