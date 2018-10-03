JLL assists Zurich move to revamped Glasgow site

Have your say

Property consultancy JLL has helped insurance firm Zurich relocate to a new flagship office at St Vincent Plaza in Glasgow.

The Swiss-based business appointed JLL to find a suitable space to consolidate its Glasgow staff in anticipation of a lease expiry at its Eagle Building base.

Zurich will join fellow St Vincent Plaza occupants KPMG, Whyte & Mackay, Mott MacDonald, and Wood.

JLL also provided project-management and technical expertise while the space underwent a £1.3 million makeover in readiness for its opening earlier this year by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Gordon Rogerson, building consultancy director at JLL, said: “We’re really pleased to see Zurich in its new Glasgow accommodation which we helped select based on specific criteria.

“Zurich’s expansion in the city is further testament to the strength of Glasgow’s office occupier market.”