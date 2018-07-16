Jeremy Kyle’s DNA testing opens in Glasgow

A DNA testing lab which conducts relationship tests for the Jeremy Kyle Show has opened its first “walk-in clinic” in Scotland.

AlphaBiolabs, which performs various DNA tests on behalf of the television talk show, has now established a Glasgow branch.

Its services include paternity, maternity and other relationship testing, as well as workplace drug and alcohol testing facilities, which include a fitted ankle bracelet that measures the presence of alcohol in sweat.

Commercial director Rachel Davenport said in recent years Scottish companies had become more proactive in the field of substance testing, undertaking increasing numbers of tests on employees and suppliers following the lower drink-drive limit introduced in December 2014.

She said: “Our new Glasgow walk-in clinic offers customers a convenient location to access our testing services and saves them money compared with the cost of getting a sample collector to an address.

“We are delighted to be bringing our service to Glasgow. This expansion reflects the growth in demand for our services in Scotland and makes DNA and drug and alcohol testing more cost-effective and more accessible to the public, businesses, law firms and the courts.”

Currently, 18 per cent of the tests carried out by AlphaBiolabs come from Scotland, with Glasgow the third busiest UK city for visits to its website.

The St Vincent Street clinic is the firm’s tenth in the UK and offers a walk-in service one day a week.