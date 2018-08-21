Investment drives Motive expansion

An Aberdeenshire-based marine equipment specialist has expanded its operations with a six-figure investment as it looks set for 20 per cent turnover growth this year.

Motive Offshore has injected £250,000 into growing its fabrication division in Boyndie, near Banff, which will see the creation of new vacancies.

The company specialises in the manufacture, rental and servicing of marine equipment and associated services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas, marine, and renewables industries.

It generated record turnover in 2017, hitting £10 million, and is currently on track for an additional 20 per cent growth this year.

The latest investment will allow the business to design and build grillage that will support marine equipment on board vessels, complementing its current offering and ­providing a “more rounded” fabrication service.

The company has also appointed Colin Forsyth as general manager to oversee the expansion of the fabrication division, for which it is projecting growth of 25 per cent over the coming six months, and expects to create four additional jobs locally to accommodate the incoming fabrication work.

Forsyth, who has 35 years of engineering and fabrication experience in the oil and gas and marine industries, said: “Motive has a very skilled workforce, which adapts ­easily to challenges.

“Concentrating fabrication services at the Boyndie base will open up new opportunities for Motive, and my experience in dealing with fast reaction vessel work scopes and close working relationships with clients will be beneficial as we grow the fabrication side of the business.”

Forsyth said the opportunity to provide a complete service would mean the company will work more efficiently and pass on savings.

He said: “Offering turnkey fabrication packages and sea-fastening services will simplify logistical movements of hire equipment and provide potential cost savings to our clients.”

James Gregg, sales and operations director for Motive Offshore, said: “Delivering fabrication from Boyndie improves efficiency and offers our client base a more cost-effective solution to their fabrication needs, ensuring that we can enhance the service we are offering them.

“We already have marine engineering and fabrication skills in-house and Colin’s input and expertise will be a huge benefit to both our team and our clients.”

Much of Motive’s fabrication work is set to be operated out of ports in the UK, including Peterhead, Aberdeen, ­Montrose and Blyth in Northumberland.

The group has seen significant growth in recent months. In May, its Motive Spooling and Inspection division launched in Houston to meet growing demand from clients across the US, the Gulf of ­Mexico and Canada.

Meanwhile its UAE division, Motive FZC, has secured major contract wins and recently partnered with the UAE branch of a fellow Scots firm, Flowline Specialists, to bid jointly for, and collaborate on, equipment projects in the Middle East.

The group has created more than 20 local jobs over the past 12 months and currently employs 85 staff.