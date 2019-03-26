Investing Women partners with EIE 2019 event

Investing Women, Scotland’s only all-female business angel group, is to stage its annual conference in partnership with EIE 2019.

This year’s event will be held under the theme “The Sky’s No Longer the Limit”, it was confirmed today. A line-up of internationally-renowned speakers will include Jaime Nieto, director of people and a leading figure within Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic; Shelley Kerr, manager of the Scottish women’s football team, and Mary-Anne Daly, UK chief executive at Cazenove Capital.

The conference is also set to showcase the finalists of this year’s AccelerateHER Awards, which recognise the most promising female-led businesses in Scotland.

The event will be held at Edinburgh’s Informatics Forum on 23 April in association with EIE 2019, the technology investor showcase which takes place the following day.

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women, said: “There’s an ideal synergy between the work we do to support and promote female business founders and EIE’s position as a leading event bringing together emerging technology companies and investors.”

EIE’s director of operations, Steve Ewing, added: “This year’s formal partnership with Investing Women builds on a long-term relationship between both organisations.

“The group’s focus on promoting emerging female business founders is an ideal fit alongside our efforts to support growth of the wider technology sector across Scotland,” he added.