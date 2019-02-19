Inverclyde boost as maritime firm sails into Greenock

A global maritime business is to set up shop in Greenock providing a further boost for the economic redevelopment of Inverclyde.

Belfast-headquartered Blu Marine, which already has offices in Salisbury and Hong Kong, is taking space within Lynedoch Industrial Estate in the Clydeside town.

The firm, described as a “leading provider of innovative and quality marine outfitting services”, is leasing 3,200 square feet from the now fully-let Greenock industrial park.

Craig McCoo, managing director of Blu Marine, said: “We have won the contract to fit out the two vessels currently at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow, so having a base in Inverclyde is essential.

“Blu Marine is tendering for additional work across the UK, and we are confident that our Inverclyde base can grow further as we successfully win more business.

“We looked at quite a few options prior to speaking with the Riverside Inverclyde team and have been delighted with our experience here.”

Andrew Bowman, head of business investment and operations at Riverside Inverclyde (Ri), the organisation delivering the economic redevelopment of Inverclyde, said: “We are delighted to welcome Blu Marine to Lynedoch Industrial Estate and wish Craig and his team continued success at their new premises.

“Inverclyde has a rich shipbuilding heritage, and the arrival of global marine business is an excellent boost for the area and our rejuvenated shipbuilding industry.”

Blu Marine was established in 2007 and employs 15 members of staff globally. It has worked on a range of high-profile vessels including the QE2, the Lord Nelson tall ship and HMS Caroline.

McCoo added: “Our new premises are ideal for storage and manufacturing, as we assemble small bespoke metal and joinery works for customers.

“Blu Marine will be using local suppliers from across the country, and local contractors will continue to be used for many of our projects, not just with Ferguson Marine.

“We look forward to integrating and becoming part of the Inverclyde business community.”

The area’s steady economic renaissance, driven by Ri, follows the multi-million-pound restoration of Custom House in Greenock, completed in 2017, the development of the Riverside Business Park where some 750 people are currently employed, the Baker Street food and drink manufacturer incubator presently under construction and the creation of James Watt Dock Marina.