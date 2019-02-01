Inspiring Women event unveils key speakers

Two female entrepreneurs will share their stories and career advice in the hope of inspiring others at an event celebrating International Women’s Day next month.

Angie Foreman, who last year won the “Women of Inspiration Award” from the Association of Scottish Businesswomen, and social entrepreneur Kirsty Thomson will speak at Inspiring Women event in St Andrews.

Foreman, who is programme director and founder of Coca-Cola 5by20 and chief executive of Women’s Business Station, has been recognised throughout her 25-year career for her empowerment work.

Meanwhile Thomson has founded and now runs two community interest companies. She has secured more than £13 million in funding for charities and social enterprises in the last 20 years.

The event, to be held at the Old Course Hotel on 6 March, will be St Andrews Business Club’s second annual Inspiring Women celebration.