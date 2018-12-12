Inksters Solicitors expands into Thurso

Legal firm Inksters Solicitors has expanded its operations into Thurso with a key new hire.

The Glasgow-headquartered company has appointed Charlotte Platt to set up the new office at 10 Sinclair Street, which strengthens Inksters’ presence in the Caithness region, adding to its existing office in Wick.

Platt, who most recently worked for D&H (formerly Drever and Heddle), will handle domestic conveyancing and private client work.

This latest venture enhances Inksters’ expansion from its initial base in Glasgow, with the business now operating offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Forfar, and Portree, and establishing visiting bases in Inverness and Lerwick.

The company’s Wick branch is headed by Sylvia MacLennan, who focuses on court-related matters, including civil and criminal court, dispute resolution, family law and debt recovery.

Founder Brian Inkster said: “I am delighted to be expanding Inksters’ operations in Caithness. Charlotte joining us in Thurso to cover domestic conveyancing and private client work extends our Caithness offering and compliments well the court practice we already have with Sylvia in Wick.

“I look forward to further developing the business in Caithness with Charlotte and Sylvia in the years to come.”

Platt added: “I am very pleased to be joining Inksters, who I have always admired as a law firm. I look forward to working with Sylvia to serve the legal needs of the people of Caithness.”