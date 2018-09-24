Hundreds of homes planned for Glasgow waterfront

An ongoing project to rejuvenate Glasgow’s waterfront could soon see hundreds of build-to-rent properties constructed on the banks of the Clyde.

A detailed planning application has now been submitted for a 500-apartment development at Central Quay on the Broomielaw.

The scheme is being led by Platform – a major investor, developer and property manager working across the UK – and is set to deliver “state-of-the-art” homes to cater for people living and working in the city.

Pending detailed planning consent, which is anticipated at the end of this year, the firm hopes to commence construction of the flats by the second quarter of 2019, with a scheduled completion date of summer 2021.

Initial planning in principle was granted for the seven-acre Central Quay site at the start of the year following a masterplan formulated by Harbert Management Corporation and XLB Property, together with Keppie and LDA Design.

Designed in partnership with architectural practice Keppie, the latest development forms part of the wider masterplan, encompassing some 300,000 square feet of office space and a 150-room hotel.

Matt Willcock, development director at Platform, said: “Glasgow is thriving and our new development aims to provide accommodation which meets the demands of its growing, highly-skilled and modern workforce.

“Build-to-rent is a rapidly growing concept around the UK and we’re proud to offer one of the first developments in Scotland.

“It’s a form of accommodation we expect to continue to see across the UK, and one which will play a significant role in helping Glasgow attract and retain talent to support its major economies.”

He added: “The site will help further regenerate the Finnieston and Clydeside areas, providing award-winning building design and living space in the heart of a popular, well-connected part of the city.”

Richard MacDonald, director at Keppie Design, added: “The Platform Central Quay design has evolved to include an iconic feature tower which will greatly enhance the Clyde Waterfront and Glasgow’s skyline. The high quality public realm and design of the scheme will also significantly improve the area.”

The apartments will provide residents with studios, one, two and three-bedroom homes alongside shared facilities including a co-working space, onsite concierge, roof terraces and a fully kitted-out gym and games room.