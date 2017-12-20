Hundreds in lucky US town gifted with free land titles in Scottish Highlands

Have your say

Resident of the rural town of Scotland in the US State of Connecticut are set to be granted land titles in Glencoe.

The Scottish land preservation company Highland Titles said that it was gifted all 1,694 residents of the American town 1 square foot of land each on its nature reserve in Scotland’s Glencoe Wood, Scotland.

Hundreds of Americans will be offered a free plot of land in Scotland's Glencoe Wood. Picture: Wade Dunstan

The hundreds of residents will all get courtesy titles of Lord or Lady of Glencoe.

They will also receive instructions on how to visit their plots.

The company sells forest land ranging from 1 square foot to 1,000 square feet to avoid the stretches from being developed.

Scotland First Selectman Dan Syme said the Connecticut town was settled by a Scotsman named Isaac Magoon in 1700 and celebrated that heritage by hosting an annual Highland Festival.

Highland Titles said residents have to call Town Hall to claim their free plots.

