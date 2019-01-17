HRC’s hires new director to drive growth

Glasgow-based consultancy HRC Recruitment has named a new operations director as it seeks to capitalise on a “milestone year”.

The business, which has two further offices in Scotland, has appointed Steven Ross as the latest senior hire to follow its recent expansion.

HRC launched a new site in Dundee, grew its presence in Edinburgh and relocated to a larger base at St Vincent Street in Glasgow during the past 12 months.

Ross, who joins the business after spending 11 years with the London office of management consultancy Lee Hecht Harrison Penna, has more than 20 years’ experience working across a variety of disciplines.

In 2003 he also established his own technology recruitment company, Jobsorter.

Ross will be responsible for managing the firm’s business support functions, ranging from marketing to human resources.

Founder and chief executive Hilary Roberts said: “Steven’s appointment is a real coup – he brings with him in-depth experience of working with big, global businesses and solid experience of working with every part of the recruitment and people development process.

“He will be an integral part of our plans for this year, as we look to build on a highly successful 2018.”

Ross added: “HRC Recruitment has an outstanding reputation in its markets for being one of the top recruitment consultancies – that was one of the big attractions of joining the company.

“Having worked across the many different stages of the talent lifecycle during my career, I’m looking forward to utilising that experience and contributing to HRC Recruitment’s ambitious growth plans across Scotland, in what is a very exciting time for the business.”

HRC, which rebranded from HR Consultancy last year, was established in Glasgow in 1995.