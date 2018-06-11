HR Dept doubles up with capital presence

A firm that provides outsourced HR services for SMEs and start-ups has doubled its client base and turnover in Edinburgh and the Lothians following a “rapid year of growth”.

The HR Dept, which operates across the UK and launched locally in 2014, has also increased its own headcount from three to 11 in the last year to serve its expanding client base.

To support the firm’s expansion plans, senior director level appointments have been made, seeing Rob Moore join as development director and Ciara Findlay as client services director.

Managing director Ian Pilbeam said: “We know that our clients’ people are their biggest asset, but having a full service in-house HR and H&S team to look after them just isn’t a reality for most small businesses.

“That’s why we launched The HR Dept – to support local businesses better manage their people and protect their organisation.

“It’s this commitment to our clients that has driven the incredible growth we have witnessed in the last 12 months.”

The HR Dept works with AM Bid, the bidding consultancy chaired by Scots rugby legend David Sole, as its fully outsourced HR and health and safety (H&S) department.

David Gray, bid development director at AM Bid, said: “The HR Dept is a vital partner in our journey to become the UK’s leading bidding consultancy. It provides invaluable support… freeing up time for me and my team to work on growing our business.”