Housebuilder Springfield Properties adds clout to board with latest hire

Springfield Properties, the fast-growing Scottish housebuilder that floated on the stock market last autumn, has unveiled a new board member.

Nicholas Cooper has been appointed as a non-executive director of the company with immediate effect.

Cooper – a qualified solicitor – has more than 20 years’ board experience as an executive and non-executive director, general counsel and company secretary with UK-listed and private companies in several sectors.

From 2010 to 2015 he was corporate services director on the board of Cable & Wireless Communications having previously spent four years as general counsel and company secretary of C&W.

Previous roles have included general counsel and company secretary of Energis Communications, director of legal services and company secretary at JD Wetherspoon, general counsel and company secretary at Sage Group and company solicitor and assistant company secretary at Asda.

Cooper is currently a non-executive director of Aim-quoted CPP Group, a provider of financial assistance products, and of a number of private start-up companies in which he is also an investor.

Sandy Adam, executive chairman of Springfield Properties, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to the board of Springfield. He has worked for a number of companies during periods of accelerated growth, and this extensive corporate and operational experience will be a great resource to the board as we continue to scale up our business.”

Springfield Properties recently swooped to buy Glasgow-based Dawn Homes for up to £20.1 million. The firm also announced a placing of shares with new and existing institutional shareholders to raise £15m as part of the deal.