Housebuilder outlines plans for 1,900 West Lothian homes

Springfield Properties, the fast-growing Scottish housebuilder, has secured some 400 acres of land in West Lothian to develop almost 2,000 new homes.

The vast site, which has a development value in excess of £400 million, is located on the south west border of Livingston – the largest town in West Lothian and the seventh largest settlement in Scotland.

The area has undergone rapid development with one of the fastest growing populations in the country, Springfield noted. That has led to “significant” demand for residential property, with the local council committed to building 3,000 new homes by 2022.

The Springfield proposal is for a 1,900-home site.

The firm said it was now working on a masterplan and expects to submit a detailed planning application for phase one of about 600 private and affordable homes by early 2019.

The area is zoned for 1,900 homes as well as commercial units and a primary school.

Sandy Adam, executive chairman of Springfield, said: “I am delighted that we have secured this significant land deal, which extends our years of activity – strengthening our long-term future. It is an excellent site in a location with high demand for new homes thanks to its easy access to both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“We have a proven track record in delivering long-term projects like this one and by applying the expertise that we have gained through the development of our villages, we can accelerate the successful development of this new site.

“We would expect to be able to begin selling homes around three years from now. We look forward to working with West Lothian Council to bring to life the vision they have for this area to provide much-needed new homes and create a new desirable locality within the established town of Livingston.”