Homes builder Barratt hails £227m boost to economy

Housebuilding giant Barratt Developments said it had delivered a £227 million boost to the UK economy over the past year.

During that period, the group – which encompasses Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes – built 1,729 homes in Scotland and supported more than 3,700 jobs.

As part of its housebuilding activity, the firm has made £7m in contributions to help build new local facilities and infrastructure in communities surrounding its developments. More than £33m was spent on physical works benefiting local communities including highway and environmental improvements.

The achievements are highlighted in the company’s latest social economic footprint report.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “House building has the potential to positively impact many aspects of our society and economy. At Barratt, we are committed to realising that potential.”