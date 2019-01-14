Homebuyers encouraged to mull range of experts

Homebuyers in the UK hold geographical convenience as the most important factor when choosing their conveyancer, according to a study by a digital conveyancing platform.

When You Move’s offering aims to streamline the research process involved before purchasing or ­buying a home.

Its study found that 35 per cent of homebuyers picked their property ­solicitor because they were ­geographically the most convenient, while 32 per cent made the choice because their estate agent recommended them.

Simon Bath, chief executive of When You Move, commented: “The process of purchasing a home can be extremely stressful, there is an immense amount of pressure to make sure all the different aspects of the transaction line up accordingly.

“With a wealth of information readily available to us through various platforms, it is important for homebuyers to remember that they don’t have to use the legal professionals recommended to them by their estate agents.”