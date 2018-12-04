HGS Selkirk to bring 150 new jobs

Global business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) is to create up to 150 jobs at its base in the Borders as part of a major expansion.

The Indian company, which has now purchased its Selkirk call centre from the lease holder, is embarking on a 12-month investment programme which will include recruiting a potential 150 permanent staff members over the next year.

HGS has hired a new management team and will invest in the Selkirk site to give “further security” to its existing 265 staff.

A site expansion, including a refit throughout the facility and a new employee break-out area, is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

HGS’s global chief executive, Partha DeSarkar, met with Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Paul Lewis, MD of the Scottish Development International, at the company’s headquarters in Bangalore to discuss the investment.

DeSarkar said: “I’m delighted to have met with the Deputy First Minister and to confirm HGS’s commitment to Scotland with the acquisition of our site in Selkirk.

“We are excited to bring continued economic growth to the location and I am pleased to say that HGS will be offering up to 150 new job opportunities to the region over 2019.

“The location and people of Scotland deliver best-in-class performance for our growing roster of clients.”

Paul Lewis, MD of the Scottish Development International, added: “The company has ambitious plans to develop a world class call centre in Selkirk which is testament to the skills and talent we have here.”

HGS employs some 44,000 staff worldwide, with 1,500 of these based in its UK sites at Selkirk, Preston and London.