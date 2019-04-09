Henderson Loggie rebrands to drive collaborative growth

Accountancy firm Henderson Loggie has rebranded to reflect its membership of a UK-wide business network as it targets growth through collaboration.

The firm, which has offices in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, will now be known as MHA Henderson Loggie in honour of the accounting association it helped establish in 2010.

The Scottish firm said its new identity also underpins a strategy of recognising the changing role of accountants, as innovations in technology change the value proposition of services in the industry.

All eight MHA members have adopted the new brand, which is designed to “bring its national and global strategies closer together” to drive growth across the network.

Over the last financial year the MHA network of firms reported a 6 per cent increase in turnover to £152 million, as well as a rise in international clients across all industry sectors.

The MHA joined Baker Tilly International, a global network of advisors in 145 territories, as the UK member in 2014.

MHA Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith said the rebrand was a “springboard” for future development. He said: “In aligning our brand more closely with MHA we aim to harness the power and effectiveness of our well-functioning national and international network to provide further value to our clients.

“Advances in cloud-based technologies that allow clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world has been transformational for the sector.

“We will continue to play a key part in the development of our national accountancy association to ensure we keep pace with developments globally.”