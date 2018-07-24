Henderson Loggie makes key hire in Edinburgh

Henderson Loggie, the accountancy and business advisory firm, has strengthened its restructuring team with a key hire for its Edinburgh office.

Shona Campbell has joined the firm as a director from “big four” player KPMG and will be responsible for providing advice to “distressed” companies, predominantly in the Central Belt.

Campbell has 20 years’ experience, most recently providing debt advice to small and medium-sized businesses with KPMG. Prior to that she worked as a senior manager in restructuring teams for KPMG and Deloitte.

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith said: “Restructuring is a part of our integrated service and Shona’s depth of understanding of the issues distressed companies face and wealth of expertise in business recovery will be instrumental in ensuring the most successful outcomes for our clients.”

Campbell added: “I am delighted to be joining such a well-respected firm.”