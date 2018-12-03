Harper Macleod gives pledge to Edge contest

Law firm Harper Macleod is extending its support for Scottish Edge, the funding competition for the nation’s most ambitious entrepreneurs, for another year.

The practice, which has been a supporter of the competition since it launched in 2012, will be a “Gold Partner Edge” in 2019.

It has also become the first organisation besides past winners to sign the “Edge Pledge” – a commitment to pay something back to the entrepreneurial community. The firm will donate a minimum of 5 per cent of the fees it receives from helping Edge companies with future legal issues back to the competition for funding other start-ups.

Paula Skinner, a partner at Harper Macleod, said: “We are very proud to be part of the Scottish Edge success story and it is great to be able to take this even further by making our own pledge. The culture of giving back with a purpose is such a fundamental part of modern business.”

Evelyn McDonald, chief executive of Scottish Edge, added: “More and more businesses are keen to give back to a community that has supported their own growth and success and ensure that Scottish Edge is sustainable for many years to come.”