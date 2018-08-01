Hardies seals deal to snap up Glasgow consultancy

Have your say

Hardies Property & Construction Consultants, the firm of chartered surveyors, has acquired construction cost consultancy Binnie-McKenzie Partnership for an undisclosed sum.

Glasgow-based Binnie-McKenzie Partnership has clients across the private and public sectors and provides a range of services including quantity surveying, cost consultancy and project management.

The deal comes 18 months after Hardies merged with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Murray Warner, partner at Hardies, said: “Following our successful merger with Shepherd we have been able to further invest in quality staff across the business and fund this acquisition which is key to our effective delivery of construction services in the west of Scotland.

“We are actively seeking to consolidate our operations in Scotland prior to a planned expansion south of the Border.

Stewart Binnie-McKenzie added: “This is a merger between like-minded people who share a common culture.”