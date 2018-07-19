Growth on cards at headhunter Denholm

Specialist marketing recruitment agency and headhunter Denholm has strengthened its top team after booking double-digit revenue growth during the first half of the year.

Jackie Anderson, who is head of agency, and Fiona Todd – head of Glasgow – have both been appointed to the Denholm board, while Amanda Kho has joined the firm’s Glasgow office.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm said an increasing number of board level assignments and activity across the financial services, food and drink and tech sectors had helped to power growth this year. New clients include ScotRail, the National Galleries and the Scottish Investment Trust.

Year-on-year revenue growth of 13 per cent was highlighted for the first half of 2018.

Nicki Denholm, chief executive and founding director, said: “In addition to high-volume activity in specialist marketing recruitment, we’ve seen a big increase in commercial, marketing and sales assignments at board level.

“In terms of industry segments, we’ve seen an uptick in both traditional financial services and fintech, food and drink brands and the tech start-up sector.

“It’s also notable that more clients are asking us to widen the net and look for candidates outwith the UK – while the perfect candidate could be in Stirling, they could also be in Shoreditch, Stockholm or San Francisco.”

Chair John Denholm added: “We are thrilled to now have Jackie and Fiona and their considerable experience and know-how on the board as we plan our next phase of growth.”