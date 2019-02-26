“Ground-breaking” partnership for timber arm of Stewart Milne

The timber systems arm of Aberdeen-headquartered housebuilder Stewart Milne has struck a “ground-breaking” partnership to deliver frames for more than 1,500 homes for housing association L&Q.

Stewart Milne Timber Systems, which has three manufacturing centres in the UK, will also support L&Q on bids for standalone contracts in the open market.

The deal forms a key part of the housing association’s “modern methods of construction” strategy, which will see all of its new-build homes delivered with some form of modern construction by 2025, with an entirely off-site manufactured home completed by 2028. It will support L&Q’s plans to build 100,000 homes over the next ten years.

Alex Goodfellow, group managing director of Stewart Milne Timber Systems, said: “This is an ambitious and innovative partnership which lays down a significant marker for how new homes can be built at pace and to exacting design standards.”

Ian Millard, operations director, counties region at L&Q, said: “L&Q’s partnership with Stewart Milne Timber Systems will help us to lead the way in delivering innovative construction solutions to solve the housing crisis.

“By forging strong relationships and working together, L&Q will guarantee more investment in new homes, communities and apprenticeships for years to come.”

Mike Perry, sales director at Stewart Milne Timber Systems, added: “The whole team is hugely excited to be involved in this project, which will help L&Q deliver high quality homes across the UK.”