Green light for £15m housing development in East Kilbride

A £15 million housing development on the outskirts of East Kilbride has been given the green light to press ahead by South Lanarkshire Council.

Developer London & Scottish Investments is in the process of transferring the land at Peel Park to builder Balfour Beatty which will construct 89 family homes on the site.There will be a mix of 67 ­properties for private sale and 22 affordable houses. It is intended that the affordable properties will be transferred into the ownership of East Kilbride Housing Association (EKHA).

Bryan Wilson, development director with London & Scottish Investments, said: “I am delighted that this development has been granted planning permission, for several reasons.

“The first is that it will ­provide a really good mix of family homes for sale and affordable homes, managed by the local housing association, for those with social needs.

“I am also delighted to see this site being transformed from derelict, non-productive land to an area making a significant contribution to East Kilbride’s prosperity and amenities.”

Work is set to start before the end of the year. The affordable homes will be delivered as a single early phase with the private homes expected to be completed over the course of the next two years.

Wilson added: “We very much hope this will be a first step for Peel Park.”