Grant Thornton expands team in Aberdeen

Grant Thornton has hired four new team members and relocated to a larger office as it continues its expansion in Aberdeen.

The accountancy firm’s new hires have strengthened its range of services in the North-east of Scotland and set up growth in key sectors, including the food and drink and energy and natural resources industries.

The latest additions are audit associates Jack Grigor and Kyle Evett, corporate finance advisory executive Matthew Lowson, and support assistant Moira Wilkie.

To facilitate further planned growth in 2019, the team has moved to larger offices within its existing base at The Silver Fin Building in Aberdeen city centre.

Barry Fraser, corporate finance director at Grant Thornton Aberdeen, said: “2018 was a particularly strong year for the team here in Aberdeen. Our expanded team enables us to deliver a first class insight-led service and we go into 2019 with optimism.”