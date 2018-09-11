Graham & Sibbald on track with key hire

Graham & Sibbald, the chartered surveyor and property specialist, has unveiled a key hire and said that it is on track for a record year in 2018.

The firm, which has more than 200 employees and 20 partners working across its 15 UK offices in Scotland and London, has hired Suzanne Lawrie from DM Hall to expand its offering into the wider business sales market.

Lawrie, who brings more than two decades of experience in selling businesses across Scotland, will work alongside the firm’s hotel and leisure team, which includes Brogan Grier, John Docherty and Pete Seymour.

Seymour, head of hotel and leisure Agency at Graham & Sibbald, said: “She brings a wealth of experience in selling many types of business in the Central Belt and across the country and will strengthen our focus on the acquisition and disposal of all going concern businesses, licensed or otherwise.”

The company confirmed that it was on track for a record year, boosted by ongoing activity relating to the new business rates system in Scotland.

It has made a number of senior lateral hires in the year to date and relocated its Edinburgh office to 40 Torphichen Street in March.