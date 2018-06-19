Go East: Property firm broadens reach outside Edinburgh

Property specialist Coulters is expanding outside its Edinburgh heartland by opening up in North Berwick as it mulls M&A activity to drive growth.

The residential estate agent and conveyancing firm, which has branches in Stockbridge and Marchmont plus a legal hub at Edinburgh Park, said the move is to drive growth and capture more of the East Lothian market, and marks the first step towards rapid expansion over the next three to four years.

The new Coulters office in North Berwick will be run by associate director Sophie Duns. Picture: contributed.

The firm said it is also looking at growing further afield with potential opportunities in the Borders, Glasgow, Fife and Perthshire.

Ben Di Rollo, director of Coulters, said the "time is right" for the firm to have a presence on the ground in North Berwick to help grow its client base.

And Margaret McPherson, who recently took over as executive chairman to help accelerate Coulters' development, expects to see 35 per cent organic growth this year.

She added: “We are open to opportunities for mergers and acquisitions and are actively looking for the right businesses. We have ambitious plans for growth and with the new management team in place we are in a great place to achieve it."

McPherson also said the expansion would mean adding to Coulters’ current 21-strong headcount. “We expect to take on three or four staff in the next few months, some in newly created roles.”

The new Coulters office in North Berwick will be run under the management of associate director Sophie Duns who returns to the firm after a stint at Savills.

Duns commented: “I am delighted to be back at Coulters and excited about working in East Lothian - I grew up here so it’s home to me.”