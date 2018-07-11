Global firm recruits Scottish graduates to hold onto homegrown talent

Management consulting company Accenture is hiring 20 Scottish university graduates for its Edinburgh office.

The new hires will join the global firm following a recruitment campaign with Scottish universities to help hold onto local talent.

They will embark on a company training programme to equip them with digital and technological skills, such as working with blockchain.

Bill McDonald, who leads Accenture’s business in Scotland, said: “Scotland is a hotbed of technology expertise — from university graduates to start-up ventures and global businesses — and accessing local talent and providing the environment in which that talent can grow and develop is key to our plans for continued growth.

“While we can and will bring in global experts from around our organisation, it’s important that we retain an understanding of the local business environment, and that means ensuring we have the right expertise on the ground.”

A survey published last week showed fewer than a third of Scottish university students planned to remain in the country after graduation.