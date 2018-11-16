Global beer assault continues as BrewDog opens in Budapest

Hot on the heels of the opening of its third Aberdeen bar, maverick Scots beer maker BrewDog has taken the wraps off its latest overseas watering hole, in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

The bar – which marks the Aberdeenshire brewery’s 76th worldwide, and the 11th to launch this year – is set to have the largest selection of craft beer in one location in the city.

In the last year, BrewDog has opened bars in Sweden, Iceland, South Korea, the UK and the US, where it has a brewery in Columbus, Ohio.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, said: “Hungary has a rich and storied beer culture that continues today. A BrewDog bar in Budapest has been a long time coming and we could not be happier about the location. We’re looking forward to introducing locals and Budapest’s many international visitors to our flavour-packed brews and an amazing array of innovative beers from some awesome Hungarian craft breweries.”