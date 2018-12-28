Glenkinchie distillery gets the nod to transform visitor centre

Plans to transform Glenkinchie distillery’s visitor experience have been granted formal planning permission by East Lothian Council.

The expansion will see the Diageo-owned distillery’s warehouses converted into a multi-level cultural and sensory visitor experience, highlighting the distillery’s 125-year partnership with Johnnie Walker.

The expanded footprint will include a welcome lounge, upgraded retail unit, bar and cocktail making classroom, tasting rooms and a cask draw experience. Work is expected to start at the Pencaitland site in the new year.

Glenkinchie is one of a number of Diageo distilleries that will undergo major work as part of investment plans totalling more than £185 million in Scotland.

This will include a new global visitor attraction for Johnnie Walker in Edinburgh, as well as investment in 12 distillery visitor centres and the revival of the lost distilleries of Port Ellen and Brora.

Glenkinchie distillery manager Ramsay Borthwick said: “We would like to thank East Lothian Council and all our neighbours for their support with this development. This is not only a major project for Glenkinchie Distillery, it will enhance the whole economy of East Lothian, attracting more visitors to the area.

“This is a very exciting time for Glenkinchie and to have planning permission granted before the New Year is perfect timing. Everyone involved is eager to get started with the work to transform the distillery and establish Glenkinchie as a must-visit tourist attraction in Scotland.”