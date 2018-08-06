Glasgow’s Pursuit on growth path with funding deal

Glasgow-based Pursuit Marketing has secured £450,000 in funding to continue expanding its business in the city.

The funding deal with the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce (RSA) comes after a series of key commercial wins and increasing demand from technology clients worldwide, the firm said.

Pursuit is now “actively recruiting” to fill more than 40 new positions at its headquarters in Finnieston.

Chief executive Patrick Byrne said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for our business – we are going through our fastest period of growth to date.

“The funding package from RSA will ensure we capitalise on our market leading position and continue to grow from strength-to strength.”

The recruitment drive will enable the firm to service a growing international client roster, as well as activate overseas expansion. A new operation in Spain is set to open this year, Pursuit added.