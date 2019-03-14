Glasgow life sciences firm hailed ‘best of UK sector’

The Department for International Trade (DIT) has hailed a Glasgow firm as showcasing the best of the UK life sciences sector.

Tissue Solutions, a virtual biobank providing human tissue and biomaterials to pharmaceutical and biotech companies in Europe, Asia and the US, has been named by the DIT as a globally renowned business supporting a sector that contributes £70 billion to the UK economy annually.

The firm, which has 20 staff at its Glasgow office, counts 80 per cent of pharmaceutical and life sciences companies in the Fortune 1000 as clients. The announcement comes during British Science Week – an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering and maths.

Mike Short, chief scientific adviser at the DIT, said: “Companies like Tissue Solutions ensure that the UK remains a world leader in medical research and innovation.”

Tissue Solutions chief Morag McFarlane stressed the firm’s global ambitions, adding: “Exporting has always been central to our business.”