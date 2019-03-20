Glasgow Distiller Company branches out with debut rum drink

The Glasgow Distillery Company is today launching its first rum brand, Banditti Club.

Named after an infamous group of young drinkers who used to meet in the city’s pubs more than 200 years ago, the drink uses rum distilled from pressed Madeira sugar cane juice.

It is aged in oak casks for up to 12 months before being spiced with tropical fruits and a mix of spices. Co-founder Mike Hayward said: “The city of Glasgow has a strong historical connection with rum and it felt right that we bring our own brand to market.

“We believe now is a perfect time to join the growing number of rums in the market, as consumers seek to further explore and discover new drinking experiences.”