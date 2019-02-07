Glasgow digital tech firm signs up former Shell executive to C-level post

A Glasgow-based digital technology company has announced the appointment of a former Shell senior executive as chief operating dfficer as it enters its next growth phase.

Incremental Group has hired Kim McCann, who has also held senior positions with Accenture, IBM and Bank of Scotland, and was most recently global excellence lead at Shell Aviation.

She will work alongside chief executive Neil Logan and the rest of Incremental’s leadership team as it extends its market reach across the UK, builds headcount following organic growth and recent acquisitions, and scales the business.

The group’s customer base now includes Aberdeen City Council, Shelter, Aggreko, Harbro, Scottish Leather Group and Total.

Incremental Group officially launched in 2016 and now has 130 staff across five UK locations – Glasgow (with a flagship office at The Garment Factory), Inverurie, Northwich, Manchester and London.

In November, it announced a £1.2m regional selective assistance grant to create 110 high-value jobs. It forecasts revenues in the region of £12 million this year and is targeting more than 500 highly skilled jobs across the UK and revenues of more than £60m by 2022 via more organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

She said: “When you are growing at this kind of pace, it’s imperative to implement and maintain best practice processes, retain a focus on quality and culture and, most of all, make sure customers remain front and centre to everything you do.”

Logan said: “Kim brings blue-chip, global experience and will help us to drive performance and customer satisfaction through strong processes, governance and culture.”