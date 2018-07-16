Gillespie Macandrew hails year of growth

Scots legal firm Gillespie Macandrew has reported a sixth year of growth with a near-6 per cent hike in fee income.

Turnover for the year to the end of February amounted to just over £12 million, up from £11.36m in the previous 12 months. The firm enjoyed an 8 per cent growth in profit.

Gillespie Macandrew, which rebranded in 2017 incorporating its established Edinburgh business Hunter’s Residential, said it had continued to focus on organic growth across its offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Perth with a “focused, sector-led strategy”.

During the year, a number of significant hires and internal promotions, which included two internal partner appointments in commercial property and construction and planning, brought the number of partners and staff from 137 to 144.

The firm’s tax team has also been expanded with the recruitment last year of Anne Marie Renz as tax director and Alison Pryde, senior tax manager.

Chief executive Robert Graham-Campbell said: “It has been a full and exciting year for the firm. We have achieved another year of strong financial performance with satisfactory growth in turnover and profits.

“We continue to be debt free and with strong cash balances, providing a strong financial base for investment in improvements in our services to clients.

“Against a backdrop of continued political and economic uncertainty, Gillespie Macandrew continues to see opportunities for growth in our sector-led focus.”

Chair Fiona Morton added: “I am delighted with the progress made this year which continues to build on the substantial growth we achieved last year.

“I am particularly proud of our training academy as it provides the skill-set needed for future partners so that our lawyers are all round business people who can interact and work well with clients in any situation.

“Clients appreciate a knowledgeable advisor who can speak on their level and advise on a wide range of issues, not just purely legal issues.”