Galbraith to accelerate rural services after merger

Property consultancy Galbraith is to merge with a specialised rural estate management firm, saying it will enable the provision of enhanced rural services across a wider geographic area.

Galbraith, which has 11 offices north of the Border, is teaming up with Land Factor.

The former describes itself as a long-established with particular expertise in the rural estate market, acting for clients in Scotland, the UK and globally, while the latter provides land-management services from its offices in Northumberland and Cumbria.

The merger, effective 1 April, will see Land Factor becoming a fully integrated part of Galbraith, which has more than 200 employees. Land Factor staff will continue to serve existing clients as part of the Galbraith team.

Galbraith chairman Iain Russell said: “Both firms currently operate across the Border and joining forces will enable us to provide enhanced rural services across a wider geographic area. Land Factor has been particularly strong in both estate-management and forestry and our combined skills should deliver greater benefit to clients.”

Tom Warde-Aldam, director of Land Factor, said: “We have taken great pride in building a successful firm offering specialist estate and land management services and becoming part of Galbraith will enable us to not only continue providing these services but to explore new opportunities.”

Both firms see many challenges and opportunities in the rural sector, while the potential to capitalise on the strong performance of the forestry sector has been flagged.

It was recently announced that former Galbraith chairman James Galbraith was joining the board of Buccleuch, whose interests include estates and property, as a non-executive director.