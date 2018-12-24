FSB calls for urgent end to Brexit ‘panto’

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has called on MPs to end the “political panto” surrounding Brexit, claiming that leaving the EU without a deal would be the worst outcome for small Scottish firms.

In the small business campaign group’s seasonal address, Scotland policy chair Andrew McRae urged politicians to find a “workable outcome” in the new year, as Brexit uncertainty continues to drag on business confidence.

As a result, FSB’s members in Scotland now report record low levels of business optimism, said McRae.

McRae said: “In 2018, our politicians have taken us to the brink. Next year, they need to follow the example set by the best in business and focus on delivering.

“We need our MPs to come back to Westminster with the energy to deliver a workable outcome in days, not weeks. A no-deal, no transition Brexit is the worst possible outcome for Scottish smaller businesses and we need to see our political class stretch every sinew to avoid it.

“Many in business in Scotland will hope that January marks the end of the political panto that the country has been forced to sit through over the last twelve months. Scotland’s smaller firms can’t take many more theatrics in 2019.”

He added that businesses should continue to prepare for possible outcomes where they can and also called on Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Sajid Javid to rethink their immigration policies, adding that proposed changes “will particularly hurt Scotland’s communities, businesses and economies”.