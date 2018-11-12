Former Skyscanner COO Logan among trio of Glasgow tech firm’s hires

A trio of high-flying executives including former Skycanner chief operating officer Mark Logan have joined the ranks of a Glasgow-based customer loyalty app as it seeks to grow domestically and globally.

Swipii, which was created to help small firms attract repeat business via its online customer loyalty platform, has appointed Logan and 5pm.co.uk founder Ronnie Somerville as non-executive directors to its board.

Logan originally joined Swipii as an angel investor, and will aid it in scaling up with the implementation of new governance strategies to help prepare for further growth. And serial entrepreneur Somerville was one of Swipii’s first investors in 2015, and will help the company focus on its product development and service offerings.

Travel giant Skyscanner’s growth director Janet Balneaves has been recruited to its executive team in the same role, working to establish a scalable expansion model for the business and its users both in the UK and internationally.

The appointments come just a few months after Swipii hired ex-Google content strategist Mark Crabbie to the role of product owner, and Stephen Mclintock to the role of customer operations manager from his previous managerial position at CoStar Group.

The months ahead will see Swipii start to bring on board more businesses to its new card-linking technology platform, where users can collect points for every pound they spend directly through their regular bank card. The tech firm also plans to double its developer team in Glasgow to further deliver the new card-linking technology.

Chitresh Sharma, co-founder and chief executive of Swipii, said its recent senior hires are a “vital step” in helping achieve it become the world’s largest local marketplace.