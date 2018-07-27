Fishers opens new Cupar office

Fishers Laundry Group has opened a new head office in its home town of Cupar in Fife.

Scottish Lib Dem leader, Willie Rennie, and the Provost of Fife, Jim Leishman, joined company employees at an opening ceremony for the office, named Edenfields.

The laundering and rental company, which was acquired by K-Bro Linen Systems earlier this year, said the move underlines its commitment to its roots.

First established in 1900, Fishers now handles more than two million items per week and operates from seven sites across Scotland and northern England.

Linda McCurdy, CEO of K-Bro, said: “Fishers occupies an important place in the UK laundry market and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to create a new head office facility that reflects its position as a significant, modern laundry business.”

Michael Jones, Fishers’ managing director, said: “We’re proud to be based in Cupar and our new head office provides modern accommodation for our central services team alongside the conferencing and meeting facilities that are essential to running our business.

“We love the fact that we’re right across the road from our largest Scottish laundry here in the town.”