What you can do if your local RBS is closing

RBS has announced it is closing 62 of its Scottish branches, putting 158 jobs at risk.

There's a number of options if the closures affect you

The bank has pointed to the rise in mobile apps and online banking for the 40 per cent reduction in brick and mortar branches.

As a customer, you might be wondering whether it’s worth the extra mileage to get to the next nearest branch remaining open.

There are a number of things you can do to continue accessing your money, or if you’re a business, it’s good to know your options for keeping your account with RBS.

The first thing you should probably do is check our list of Scottish branches that are remaining open - maybe things aren’t as bad as you first feared?

The mobile bank (not to be confused with mobile banking) travels around Scotland’s most rural areas and allows account holders the chance to sit down and bank with a human being, instead of a touch screen or ATM.

RBS ATMs don’t need to be attached to an RBS branch and Post Offices also offer withdrawl and deposit services for most major UK banks.

When all is said and done, if you can’t beat them you’re as well joining them - mobile and internet banking is quick and convenient once you get started, even if it’s void of personable face-to-face service.