Weatherbys Private Bank gears up for growth in Scotland

Weatherbys Private Bank has made three hires as it prepares to move into a bigger Edinburgh base.

Lizzie Kerr joins as a senior private banker from Svenska Handelsbanken and has some 14 years of financial services experience. She began her career at Adam & Company.

Andrew Millar joins as a private banking executive with about 12 years’ experience in personal lending and client relationship management in private banking and joins from Bank of Scotland Private Banking. Camilla Harden joins as marketing manager from the Royal Household.

The bank is moving into offices on Rutland Square that offer double the space of its previous base on the same capital street.

Duncan Gourlay, head of Weatherbys Private Bank in Scotland, said: “Since opening our Scottish office in 2015, business numbers have doubled across all metrics namely deposits, lending, investments and client numbers. Across the wider group, lending has grown by 160 per cent in the last five years and at 21 per cent per annum since 2010.

“Our growth clearly demonstrates the fact that there are many successful people who value the service we offer.”