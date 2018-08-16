Weatherbys board appoints Jacqui Low

Weatherbys Private Bank has appointed Jacqui Low to its advisory board as it continues its ambitious Scottish growth plans.

The bank, headquartered in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, said there was “no one better” to help expand its business in Scotland.

Low, executive chairman of Edinburgh-based communications company Indigo, was also recently appointed as the chairman of Partick Thistle football club. She was Scotland’s first female special adviser and has held a number of board appointments, including as vice-chairman of health information service NHS 24 and serving two terms on the council of CBI Scotland.

Duncan Gourlay, head of Weatherbys Private Bank in Scotland, said: “Jacqui’s appointment sends a serious signal about our intentions to further expand our business in Scotland.

“We are absolutely delighted that she has decided to join our advisory board. With her immense experience and connections there is no one better to help us realise our ambitions.”

Low said: “I am incredibly excited to be joining Weatherbys Private Bank. I believe that people do business with companies whose values reflect their own and it’s the same reason I’ve accepted Weatherbys’ invitation.

“Their culture of trust, integrity and transparency where ‘my word is my bond’ and where service actually means something resonates with me. They aspire to grow without compromising any of that and I am very happy to play a role in helping them do that.”